COVID-19, By The Numbers

4

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

2

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

1,504,830

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

90,340

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

4,177

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. 2,261 of these are men, while 1,916 are women.

1,108

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

46

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

81

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

