This is a highly magnified image of the virus that creates COVID-19.

25 (same as Wednesday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of Thursday.

124 (+ 5 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of Thursday.

2 (same as Wednesday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County as of Thursday.

15 (- 2 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of Thursday.

19,432,125Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of Thursday.

337,419Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of Thursday.

99,164 (+ 444 from Wednesday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of Thursday.

5,696 (- 33 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of Thursday.

1,488 (+ 24 from Wednesday)Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

297 (+ 4 from Wednesday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

