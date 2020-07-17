Photo

Shown is a highly magnified image of the virus that creates COVID-19.

2

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 3 p.m. Friday.

15Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 3 p.m. Friday.

0Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County, according to the state Department of Health as of 3 p.m. Friday.

3,555,877Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 3 p.m. Friday.

137,864Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 3 p.m. Friday.

7,789Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 3 p.m. Friday. 4,009 of these are men, while 3,780 are women.

865Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 3 p.m. Friday.

116Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

61People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

