Virus

Shown is a highly magnified virus that creates COVID-19.

3

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m Friday.

16 (+1 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

4 (+1 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

5,551,793

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Friday.

173,490

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Friday.

10,884

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday. 5,475 of these are men, while 5,409 are women.

1,376 (+154 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

159

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

50

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

Tags

Load comments