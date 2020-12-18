Virus

This is a highly magnified image of the virus that creates COVID-19.

25 (same as Wednesday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of Friday.

176 (- 33 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of Friday.

2 (same as Wednesday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County as of Friday.

20 (- 5 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of Friday.

16,987,911

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of Friday.

309,880

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of Friday.

93,772 (+ 1,169 from Wednesday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of Friday.

8,773 (- 2,214 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of Friday.

1,329 (+ 29 from Wednesday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

387 (- 25 from Wednesday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

Tags

Load comments