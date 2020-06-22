8

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

 

2

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

2,275,645

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Monday.

119,923

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Monday.

6,326

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday. 3,286 of these are men, while 3,040 are women.

808

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

81

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

88

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

