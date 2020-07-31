COVID-19, By The Numbers
2
Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.
8
Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.
0
Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.
4,405,932
Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Friday.
150,283
Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Friday.
8,764
Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday. 4,472 of these are men, while 4,292 are women.
873
Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.
130
Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.
31
People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.
