COVID-19, By The Numbers

 

2

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

 

8

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

 

0

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

 

4,405,932

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Friday.

 

150,283

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Friday.

 

8,764

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday. 4,472 of these are men, while 4,292 are women.

 

873

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

130

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

 

31

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

