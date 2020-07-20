Top Photo

Shown is a highly magnified photo of a virus that creates COVID-19.

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

15Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

0Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

3,761,362Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Monday.

140,157Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Monday.

7,943Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday. 4,091 of these are men, while 3,852 are women.

829Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

118Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

65People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

