Shown is a highly magnified image of the virus that creates COVID-19.

4 (Same as Wednesday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m Friday.

16 (Same as Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

1 (Same as Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

6,381,013Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Friday.

191,353

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Friday.

16,117 (+ 546 from Wednesday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

2,515 (+ 81 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Friday.

177 (+ 4 from Wednesday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

98 (+ 22 from Wednesday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

