Virus

This photo shows a highly magnified virus that creates COVID-19.

4 (Same as Monday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m Wednesday.

26 (- 4 from Monday)Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

1 (Same as Monday)Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

6,047,692Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

184,083Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

14,003 (+494 from Monday)Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

2,875 (+145 from Monday)Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

169 (+2 from Monday)Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

77 (+1 from Monday)People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

Tags

Load comments