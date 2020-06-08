3

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

2

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

1,938,823Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Monday.

110,375Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Monday.

5,471Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday. 2,874 of these are men, while 2,597 are women.

1,003Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

65Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

92People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

Tags

Load comments