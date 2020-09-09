4 (Same as Monday)
Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m Wednesday.
16 (-9 from Monday)
Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
1 (Same as Monday)Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
6,310,663Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
189,147Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
15,571 (+ 271 from Monday)
Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
2,434 (-458 from Monday)Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
173 (Same as Monday)
Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.
76 (-2 from Monday)
People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.
