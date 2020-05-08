1,219,066

COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Friday.

73,297

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Friday.

3,144

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday. 1,678 of these are men, while 1,466 are women.

1,044

“Active” COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

31Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

247People “ever” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

76People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

2,069

People the South Dakota Department of Health considers “recovered” from COVID-19.

