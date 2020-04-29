COVID-19, By The Numbers

 

981,246

COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

 

55,258

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

 

2,373

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. 1,250 of these are men, while 1,123 are women.

 

868

“Active” COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

 

13

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

 

165

People “ever” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

 

69

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

 

1,492

People the South Dakota Department of Health considers “recovered” from COVID-19.

Tags

Load comments