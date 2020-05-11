COVID-19, By The Numbers

 

5

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

 

1

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

 

1,300,696

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Monday.

 

78,711

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Monday.

 

3,614

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday. 1,982 of these are men, while 1,632 are women.

 

1,393

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

 

34

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

 

78

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

