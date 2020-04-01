186,101

COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

 

3,603

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.

 

129

COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. 69 of these are men and 60 are women.

 

2

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

 

12

People hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

 

3,609

Negative COVID-19 tests in South Dakota.

 

29

Counties in South Dakota that currently have at least one COVID-19 case.

