1

This is a highly magnified image of the virus that creates COVID-19.

27 (same as Monday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

116 (+ 8 from Monday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

2 (same as Monday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

16 (same as Monday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

20,960,096

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

356,005

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

101,684 (+ 1,041 from Monday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

6,387 (+ 356 from Monday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

1,519 (+ 6 from Monday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

264 (- 4 from Monday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

