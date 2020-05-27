5

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

2Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

1,678,843

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

99,031

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

4,710Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. 2,505 of these are men, while 2,205 are women.

1,037Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

54Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

101People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

