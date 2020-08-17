Virus

Shown is a highly magnified photo of the virus that creates COVID-19.

3

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

17 (+3 from Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

2 (+1 from Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

5,382,125

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Monday.

169,350

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Monday.

10,360

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday. 5,226 of these are men, while 5,134 are women.

1,194

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

153

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

 

60

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

