163,539

COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.

2,860

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.

108COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Tuesday. 56 of these are men and 52 are women.

1Death attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

12People hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

3,609

Negative COVID-19 tests in South Dakota.

30

Counties in South Dakota with at least one case of COVID-19.

Tags

Load comments