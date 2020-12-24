Virus

This is a highly magnified image of the virus that creates COVID-19.

25 (same as Wednesday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

137 (- 7 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

2 (same as Wednesday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

15 (- 3 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

18,391,571

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

325,096

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

96,546 (+ 506 from Wednesday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

7,098 (- 216 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

1,430 (+ 41 from Wednesday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

312 (- 25 from Wednesday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

