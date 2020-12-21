Virus

Shown is a highly magnified image of the virus that creates COVID-19.

25 (same as Friday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

158 (- 18 from Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

2 (same as Friday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

20 (same as Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

17,790,376

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Monday.

316,844

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Monday.

95,074 (+ 1,302 from Friday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

8,373 (- 400 from Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Monday.

1,381 (+ 52 from Friday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

344 (- 43 from Friday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

