COVID-19, By The Numbers

 

1,171,510

COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

 

68,279

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

 

2,779

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. 1,472 of these are men, while 1,307 are women.

 

773

“Active” COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

 

29

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

 

230

People “ever” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

 

72

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

 

1,977

People the South Dakota Department of Health considers “recovered” from COVID-19.

