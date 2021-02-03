1

Shown is a highly magnified image of a virus that creates COVID-19.

32 (-1 from Monday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

56 (-6 from Monday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

2 (same as Monday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

9 (-2 from Monday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

26,277,125

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

445,264

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

108,639 (+324 from Monday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

2,552 (-276 from Monday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

1,782 (+4 from Monday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

133 (+7 from Monday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

