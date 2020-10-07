Virus

Shown is a highly magnified image of the virus that creates COVID-19.

5 (same as Monday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

169 (- 23 from Monday)Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

6 (same as Monday)Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

7,475,262Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

210,232Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

25,906 (+ 1,308 from Monday)Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

4,511 (+ 237 from Monday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

258 (+ 10 from Monday)Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

273 (+ 32 from Friday)People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

