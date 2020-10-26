Virus

Shown is a highly magnified image of the virus that creates COVID-19.

6 (+1 from Friday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

187 (+ 24 from Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

28 (+ 6 from Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

8,617,022Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Monday.

224,601Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Monday.

39,741 (+ 2,539 from Friday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

11,061 (+ 2,373 from Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Monday.

375 (+ 19 from Friday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

377 (+ 28 from Friday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

