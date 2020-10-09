Virus

Shown is a highly magnified photo of the virus that creates COVID-19.

5 (same as Wednesday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m Friday.

137 (- 32 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

8 (+ 2 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

7,583,200

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Friday.

212,111

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Friday.

27,215 (+ 1,309 from Wednesday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

5,188 (+ 677 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Friday.

277 (+ 19 from Wednesday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

267 (- 6 from Wednesday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

