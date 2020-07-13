Top Photo

For more COVID-19 photos and information, go to www.capjournal.com.

 Joseph Barkoff/ Capital Journal

COVID-19, By The Numbers

 

2

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

 

12

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

 

0

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

 

3,236,130

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Monday.

 

134,572

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Monday.

 

7,524

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday. 3,885 of these are men, while 3,639 are women.

 

872

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

 

109

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

 

63

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

Tags

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments