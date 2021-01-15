3

This is a highly magnified image of the virus that creates COVID-19.

30 (+ 1 from Wednesday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

89 (+ 4 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

2 (same as Wednesday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

15 (- 1 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

23,193,703

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Friday.

387,255

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Friday.

104,937 (+ 742 from Wednesday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

4,732 (- 30 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Friday.

1,629 (+ 25 from Wednesday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

227 (+ 26 from Wednesday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

