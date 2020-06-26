Top Photo

For more COVID-19 photos and information, go to www.capjournal.com.

14

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

 

2

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

 

2,414,870

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Friday.

 

124,325

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Friday.

 

6,535

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday. 3,381 of these are men, while 3,154 are women.

 

795

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

 

88

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

 

79

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

Tags

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments