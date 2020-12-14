Virus

This is a highly magnified image of the virus that creates the COVID-19 infection.

25 (+ 1 from Friday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

242 (- 67 from Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

2 (same as Friday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

24 (- 12 from Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

16,113,148

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Monday.

298,266

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Monday.

91,354 (+ 1,682 from Friday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

12,623 (- 2,999 from Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Monday.

1,259 (+ 49 from Friday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

441 (- 26 from Friday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

