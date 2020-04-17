As the statewide count of COVID-19 cases rose 7.6% to 1,411 confirmed, Stanley County got mentioned in the state Department of Health’s daily update for the number of people tested.
There have been no positive tests of the coronavirus in Stanley County, after 28 people have been tested, the health department reported Friday in adding a new category to its county list.
Statewide, 11,062 people have been tested, with 1,411 testing positive, 12.76%.
Hughes County has had 195 people tested; five positive, four of them recovered.
Sully County: 12 tested, one positive; Haakon County, 10 tested, none positive; Hyde County seven tested, one positive; Lyman County 17 tested, two positive; Jones County, four tested, none positive.
Minnehaha County has tested 4,979 people, with 1,157 testing positive; which is 82% of the state’s total confirmed cases, and 23 percent of those tested in the county.
The number of deaths statewide remained at seven.
