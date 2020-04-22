Hughes County has a sixth case of COVID-19, and all six people have recovered, according to the Wednesday, April 22, update from the South Dakota Department of Health. The state's death toll, meanwhile, climbed to nine, the second day in a row of such an increase.
The statewide total of coronavirus cases went up by 103, or 5.9%, to 1,858, from the total announced Tuesday of 1,755.
A total of 13,446 people have been tested for the virus statewide, with 11,588, or 86.2%, testing negative; and 13.8% testing positive.
The ninth death came from Minnehaha County, bringing that county’s death toll to five, up one from Tuesday’s announced figure of four, which was up one from Monday’s figures for the county that comprises much of the city of Sioux Falls.
Minnehaha County has had 1,555 cases confirmed of COVID-19, 83.7% of the state’s total of 1,858, health department officials said Wednesday just before noon.
Deaths by county were announced as: Minnehaha, five; Beadle, two; McCook, one; Pennington, one.
The figures announced Wednesday by health department officials were from about 5 p.m., Tuesday, April 21.
The state's West River -- 22 counties to the left of the Missouri River -- continues to have few cases confirmed of the coronavirus: 27 in eight counties. That's only 1.45% of the state's total confirmed cases.
Pennington County has 11 cases and Lawrence County has nine confirmed; Lyman County has two; Corson, Meade, Fall River, Oglala Lakota, and Todd each have one case.
The state's first cases, and first death, from COVID-19 were announced March 10 by Gov. Kristi Noem: five cases, one each in Davison, Beadle, Minnehaha, and Charles Mix counties and the death from coronavirus in Pennington County.
