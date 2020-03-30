South Dakota officially reached 101 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, while the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus now exceeds 2,400.
As South Dakota breaks into triple digits in terms of positive COVID-19 cases, a review of the data compared to U.S. Census Bureau information reveals vast differences in the level of virus proliferation across the state.
For example, the confirmation of 101 cases in the state on Monday means there is one case for every 8,759 South Dakotans. In Hughes County, where there is still only one confirmed infection, the odds of someone having a documented case are one in 17,526.
Stanley County, as of Monday, still had zero confirmed COVID-19 cases.
However, about 100 miles due east of Hughes County is Beadle County, home to the city of Huron. There, a resident has a one in 922 chance of being infected with COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the state’s largest county by population, Minnehaha, is home to the most populous city of Sioux Falls. There, residents have a one in 6,897 chance of being a COVID-19 patient.
As challenging as South Dakota’s situation is, particularly in Beadle County, the problems seem relatively minor compared to those found in the state of New York. Data show the Empire State has one COVID-19 infection for every 328 residents.
In terms of COVID-19 deaths, the nation total continued to climb beyond 2,400 on Monday, although South Dakota still has only one confirmed virus fatality.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), global fatalities from COVID-19 now exceed 33,000.
Scam Warning
South Dakota U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons on Monday urged members of the public to be cautious of COVID-19 scams.
“Fraud related to COVID-19 is particularly disturbing as it exploits a national crisis for personal gain. Be assured that those who seek to defraud or exploit others will be held accountable,” Parsons stated via news release.
Anyone who believes they may be the victim of a scam or an attempted scam should contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) hotline (1-866-720-5721) or to the NCDF e-mail address at disaster@leo.gov.
Some examples of COVID-19 schemes include:
Individuals and businesses selling fake cures or fake testing kits for COVID-19 online and engaging in other forms of fraud;
Phishing emails from entities posing as the WHO or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention;
Malicious websites and apps that appear to share Coronavirus-related information to gain and lock access to one’s devices until payment is received;
Seeking donations fraudulently for illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations;
andMedical providers obtaining patient information for COVID-19 testing and then using that information to fraudulently bill for other tests and procedures.
“The Department of Justice continues to fulfill its critical mission during this critical time, and we remain open for business. Our primary goal is to do everything we can to maintain safety and security throughout our district,” Parsons added.
COVID-19 Breakdown
Confirmed cases in Pierre: 1
Confirmed cases in Fort Pierre: 0
Confirmed cases for South Dakota: 101
By County:
Aurora — 1
Beadle -20
Bon Homme-1
Brookings-1
Brown-3
Butte- 1
Charles Mix-1
Clark-1
Clay- 3
Codington-5
Davison-2
Deuel-1
Fall River -1
Faulk -1
Hamlin -1
Hughes -1
Hutchinson -2
Lawrence — 5
Lincoln-4
Lyman-1
Marshall -1
McCook-2
Meade-1
Minnehaha-28
Pennington-5
Roberts — 1
Todd — 1
Turner — 1
Union — 1
Yankton — 4
Confirmed cases for U.S.: 140,904
By State:
New York- 59,219
New Jersey- 13,386
California-5,739
Michigan-5,486
Florida-4,768
Illinois — 4,596
Washington- 4,506
Louisiana- 3,540
Pennsylvania — 3,394
Minnesota- 576
Iowa- 336
Montana-173
Nebraska- 120
North Dakota- 98
Wyoming- 87
Confirmed cases for World: 693,224
By Nation:
U.S.-140,904
Italy-97,689
China- 82,447
Spain-78,797
Germany-57,298
France- 39,642
Iran-38,309
Canada-5,655
Mexico-848
