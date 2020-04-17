Even as the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 climbs in South Dakota, Avera Health officials on Friday said they are furloughing 650 of their approximately 19,000 employees.
According to a company news release provided to the Capital Journal, a total of 1,500 Avera employees “will have hours reduced.” Firm leaders cited “unprecedented and
serious financial challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic” as the reason for cutting jobs.
Avera officials declined to provide further specifics regarding the reductions on Friday. The health care provider maintains regional centers in Pierre, Aberdeen, Mitchell, Sioux Falls and Yankton, South Dakota, as well as in Marshall, Minnesota.
“Our mission calls us to be good stewards of all our resources during this pandemic, protect our employees’ jobs for the long-term and remain a strong resource for the community now and in the future,” Avera President and CEO Bob Sutton stated via news release. “We want to treat our employees with dignity and respect during this incredibly challenging time.”
Officials said even though Gov. Kristi Noem has not issued a shelter-in-place order, business in many sectors of the Avera system has declined. Areas realizing reductions in demand include clinic visits and outpatient surgeries.
“Top leaders of our organization are sharing in this financial impact by taking pay reductions. Physicians are also participating,” the statement reads.
At the same time, Avera is preparing for the predicted surge of COVID-19 patients that is now expected in May and June. Noem has said she still hopes to establish a total of 5,000 hospital beds and 1,300 ventilators available to meet peak demand, although she and Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said this week South Dakota may be able to get by with only 2,500 hospital beds and 650 ventilators.
Avera officials said they are focused on “preparing for and getting through the surge.”
“This is not a decision we wanted to make or one we take lightly. We had to take immediate action to ensure we can sustain our clinical operations during the surge and after the surge ends. We will continually be evaluating our finances and workforce needs and hope to call employees back as soon as our volumes support it,” Sutton added.
This comes as the number of out-of-work South Dakotans continues to increase. State Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman said those filing initial unemployment claims by week are as follows:
April 5: 6,152
March 29: 8,138
March 22: 6,645
March 15: 1,703
Noem said that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic striking South Dakota, a typical week of jobless claims ranged from 150 to 180.
“Unemployment claimants who have been placed on a temporary layoff related to COVID-19 must return to work if they are called back to remain eligible for benefits,” Hultman said. “However, if a claimant is called back but only working reduced hours, they may continue to file a weekly request for payment to possibly receive a partial benefit.”
