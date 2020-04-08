joseph.barkoff@capjournal.com/stephen.lee@capjournal.com
The number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in South Dakota increased 23% in a day, with a total of 393 reported Wednesday by the state Department of Health.
The breakdown by age group for the 73 new infection reported Wednesday was two in the 0-19 age group, 14 in 20-29, 25 in 30-39, nine in 40-49, 14 in 50-59 and nine in the 60-69 age group. Of those, 42 were male and 31 were female.
The results reported Wednesday would mean 5.8% of the 6,748 people tested for the coronavirus have come back positive; 6,355, or 94.2%, tested negative, according to the daily update released about noon Wednesday by state health officials. The numbers are as of 5 p.m., Tuesday, April 7.
The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the state remained at six, which was reached by 5 p.m., Monday and reported Tuesday. A total of 26 people statewide have been hospitalized at some point with the virus. A total of 146 have recovered after testing positive with it.
On Friday, April 3, Gov. Kristi Noem said as many as 600,000 South Dakotans could eventually become infected, with a death rate as high as 3%. In the worst case scenario, this would result in 18,000 deaths.
During her Wednesday news conference, Noem said slow but steady progress is taking place.
“We’re standing up more hospital beds and capacity to deal with COVID-19 patients,” she said. “We’re also securing ventilators that could potentially be necessary at that point in time when we have peak infection rates in our state.”
Noem has said that peak infection period is likely to occur in mid-June. In the meantime, she is waiting for the National Guard to establish temporary hospitals in both Sioux Falls and Rapid City. She said the state needs to acquire about 775 more ventilators by that point at a cost of nearly $30,000 per breathing machine.
Hughes County remains at just three cases, with all three recovered, while Stanley County continues to report zero COVID-19 infections.
Seven of the 22 counties west of the Missouri River have seen a total of 21 cases of the coronavirus, according to the health department’s figures. That includes nine in Lawrence County where Deadwood is the county seat; and six in Pennington County, based in Rapid City.
Minnehaha County, with 228 cases, and Lincoln County, with 31, make up 66% of the state’s total cases of 393. The two counties comprise the city of Sioux Falls.
On Wednesday, South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon reported it is difficult to get the numbers back from the private and out-of-state laboratories performing the tests.
“Most test results come from private, including out-of-state labs, and their reporting of this negative information is voluntary for us because that’s not required to be reported,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “But we are actively looking at ways that we can enhance our data collection.”
The labs have been able to keep up with the demand in testing, according to the providers, Malsam-Rysdon said.
The secretary said officials are working with rural hospitals to prepare for a potential surge in the coming weeks and said there should be monetary support coming through from the $2.2 trillion federal stimulus bill. However, officials are waiting on guidance to see how much hospitals in South Dakota will receive before proceeding, Malsam-Rysdon said.
“The latest information that we have comparing to other states is that South Dakota ranks No. 47 in number of positive cases,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “That’s per capita.
They expect COVID-19 to make its way across the state. That’s the nature of the disease and is what they have seen on other states, Malsam-Rysdon said.
Looking at the big picture nationally and what is playing out in New York, the virus seems to spread exponentially in densely populated areas and then it works its way outward.
“What we are seeing play out in New York is a good example of that,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton. “Where they have a large proportion of their counties being impacted by COVID-19, but the majority and kind of epicenter of activity has been within New York City itself. I do anticipate as we have more cases that we will see more of those cases in more rural areas.”
It doesn’t mean South Dakota will look anything like New York of California. The state is too rural for it to have an impact similar to places with tens of millions of people.
Noem pointed out on April 1, South Dakotans should not be gripped with fear. What is going on in New York will not happen in Lemmon, South Dakota, she said.
