Robert Glanzer, a Republican member of the South Dakota House of Representatives from Huron, died Friday, April 3, in a Sioux Falls hospital about 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19, his family announced.
Glanzer was 74.
He was the manager of the State Fair in Huron in the late 1970s and retired in 2012 from a career in banking.
He served in the House since 2017, representing District 22, which includes Beadle and Kingsbury counties.
Glanzer died at 7:57 p.m., Friday, according to a post on the Facebook page of his son, Thomas Glanzer.
Glanzer’s family represents two of the COVID-19 deaths in the state. His niece, Mari Hofer, died March 28 only six hours after falling ill with what was found to be the coronavirus, family members announced.
His wife, Penny, has tested positive for the coronavirus. However, she is doing well and been released from quarantine by her doctor, her son Thomas posted on his Facebook page.
Glanzer's death apparently would be the fourth in the state from COVID-19, although the state's official count hasn't changed for more than a week from two.
The state Department of Health has reported two deaths from COVID-19 for more than a week. Apparently, it does not yet have an official cause of death for Mari Hofer, 51, of Huron, who died Saturday, March 28.
The pandemic affects, too, how Glanzer's death is being marked by his family and friends because of concerns about any social gatherings being a way the virus spreads.
His family said a private graveside service will take place, according to his obituary. “ A celebration of Bob’s life following the COVID-19 pandemic will be announced at a later date.”
Gov. Kristi Noem said in a video from her home that she knew Glanzer and his niece well.
“I was very sorry to hear of Bob Glanzer’s passing,” Noem stated via news release. “Bob was a man of true integrity and someone I greatly respected. He epitomized what it means to be a true statesman and worked tirelessly for the people of Beadle and Kingsbury counties, as well as for our entire state. Bryon and I will miss him dearly, and we extend our deepest sympathies to Penny and his entire family."
According to Glanzer's family, his Christian faith and his family were central in his life.
"Bob held a deep love of American history, a love of rodeo, horses, the outdoors and the people of South Dakota," according to his obituary. "His biggest love was given to his Lord and Savior, his wife Penny and his family."
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob S. and Mattie “Olive” Glanzer, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Walter and Lillian Glanzer and his niece Mari (Gross) Hofer.
Bob is survived by his wife, Penny Glanzer of Huron; a daughter Sally (Brad) Burkholder of Hesston, Kansas and a son Tom (Stephanie) Glanzer of Huron; several grandchildren; a brother, Kenneth “Skip” (Juanita) Glanzer of Huron; sisters Linda (Jim) Friesen of Huron and Gloria (Lynn) Schneider of Huron; sister-in-law, Patty (Jim) Gross of Yale, along with several nieces and nephews.
