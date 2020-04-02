A total of 6,645 South Dakotans filed unemployment claims last week amid the COVID-19 pandemic and its related economic crisis.
For the week beginning March 8, the same number was 190. This means the number of farmworkers, hotel and hospitality workers, restaurant and bar employees, mechanics, secretaries, and those in a myriad of other professions filing unemployment claims in South Dakota increased by a factor of 35 in just two weeks.
“Within a few weeks, we have a lot of families that are going to have a difficult time paying their bills,” Gov. Kristi Noem said during her Thursday news conference at the State Capitol in Pierre.
Simultaneously, Noem and Secretary of Health Malsam-Rysdon are literally calling in the National Guard to construct 100-bed temporary hospitals in both Sioux Falls and Rapid City to handle the anticipated influx of COVID-19 patients.
During President Donald Trump’s March 16 news event, he referred to such facilities as “MASH hospitals.”
Many may be familiar with the term “MASH” from the famous TV show of the same name, which stands for “mobile army surgical hospital.” This is a hospital typically established by the army for triage in war zones.
“I wouldn’t describe it as a MASH hospital,” Noem said Thursday when asked about this by the Capital Journal. “I would describe it as a facility that we’ll be able to divert other patients to to address certain needs.”
Noem said the main goal will be to separate COVID-19 victims from those who are hospitalized for other matters to mitigate infection spread as much as possible.
“We don’t just need to stand up hospital beds. We need to stand up a specific number of (intensive care unit) beds — a specific number of beds that have ventilator capacity in the room,” Noem said.
Thursday, the number of South Dakotans officially diagnosed with COVID-19 reached 165. On Wednesday, Noem and Malsam-Rysdon said they expect at least several hundred people to die from the disease in the state.
Unemployment
As taxpayers throughout the nation wait for their $1,200 (or $2,400 married) checks as part of the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, many other are also hoping the federal government comes through with the an additional $600 in jobless benefits per week for weeks of unemployment ending before July 31.
Meanwhile, South Dakota Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman joined Noem and Malsam-Rysdon for the Thursday news event.
“File online at RAclaims.sd.gov. Write down your username and password. Read the packet of information you get in the mail. Complete your weekly request for payment. And please, be patient,” Hultman advised South Dakotans seeking unemployment benefits.
Noem recognized the economic hardship many in South Dakota are now facing for no fault of their own. However, she believes the problem would be exacerbated by a so-called “shelter-in-place” or lockdown policy, which governors of several more populous states have enacted.
“I don’t believe businesses should be forced to close,” Noem said, adding she wants to give entrepreneurs the chance to follow guidelines of practicing social distancing, changing hours, working from home and addressing hygiene matters.
Hultman sought to remind the public that unemployment benefits are not automatically paid out, even though the work search requirement is currently waived.
To ensure benefits are not denied, Hultman said those seeking assistance should be sure to file a weekly request for payment in a timely manner. Claimants have seven days from the end of the week to file for the previous week. All weekly requests for payment are recorded at Central Daylight Time.
At the federal level, 6.65 million people sought unemployment benefits last week, a record for any single week since the U.S. government began tracking the data.
“The administration continues to act quickly to address this impact on American workers. That includes a rule the Labor Department adopted yesterday to implement the paid leave provisions of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, and the Department’s work with the States to make available the enhanced unemployment benefits provided in the CARES Act, which the president signed last week,” U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia stated Thursday. “That legislation also contains significant incentives for businesses to retain workers and continue paying them, which will put businesses and workers in a better position to resume work and re-boot the economy once the virus is contained.”
