To give constituents the opportunity to ask questions about the federal government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds and U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, both R-S.D., will host telephone town hall-style meetings on Thursday.
The Rounds event is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. CT/1:20 p.m. MT on Thursday. To participate by phone, call 1-877-229-8493. The PIN is 115923.
Alternatively, Rounds plans to stream the conference at https://video.teleforumonline.com/video/streaming.php?client=15923.
Johnson's event is set for 7:30 p.m. CT/6:30 p.m. MT. To participate, call 877-229-8493. The PIN is 118995.
For more information, go to https://dustyjohnson.house.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.