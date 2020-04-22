To give constituents the opportunity to ask questions about the federal government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds and U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, both R-S.D., will host telephone town hall-style meetings on Thursday.

The Rounds event is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. CT/1:20 p.m. MT on Thursday. To participate by phone, call 1-877-229-8493. The PIN is 115923.

Alternatively, Rounds plans to stream the conference at https://video.teleforumonline.com/video/streaming.php?client=15923.

Johnson's event is set for 7:30 p.m. CT/6:30 p.m. MT. To participate, call 877-229-8493. The PIN is 118995.

For more information, go to https://dustyjohnson.house.gov.

