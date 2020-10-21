As flu season approaches and the rate of COVID-19 transmission increases, the State Department of Health continues to urge individual vigilance in combating the virus’ spread.
“No matter your age, your risk for disease is not zero,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said during a Wednesday news conference.
Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said the health department encourages people to engage in healthy habits to decrease risk factors that could cause more severe cases of COVID to occur. One way it is doing this is through Everist Health’s COVIDAge risk calculator.
The calculator, which can be found on the department of health’s COVID-19 information page (https://doh.sd.gov/news/coronavirus.aspx), asks the user to input their age, gender, underlying health conditions, BMI, waist measurement, smoking habits, blood pressure, vitamin D levels, A1C, and cholesterol level. This is a tool for individuals to understand their situations; the information is anonymous and will not be sold or shared. Because the risk factors for COVID change according to age and underlying health conditions, the more risk factors a person has, the higher their “COVIDAge” is. COVID-19 risk factors change with age and other health conditions. Without any risk factors, the COVIDAge is one’s chronological age.
There is a larger risk for hospitalization and death as age increases, according to Clayton. People aged 60 or older account for 20% of all COVID cases and 59% of all hospitalizations. Conversely, younger people account for 35% of all cases but only 8% of hospitalizations. The highest rate of death is among those aged 80 and above; 12.3% of all cases in that age range have died of COVID complications.
Clayton described COVID transmission mitigation tactics as slices of Swiss cheese: there are several “layers” of preventative measures against COVID, such as social distancing and mask wearing, which when performed alone cannot stop the virus from spreading. But if multiple slices are layered on top of one another, the holes will become covered up the more precautions are taken.
Malsam-Rysdon again emphasized the importance of receiving the influenza vaccine before the end of October. She said the flu can become serious and that people should be vigilant in preventing the flu as well as COVID.
“[Vaccination] is one of the best tools we have to mitigate influenza. Now with COVID, it’s more important than ever we pay attention to this,” she said.
The health department is in the midst of negotiating a contract to make at-home saliva testing for COVID available in South Dakota, which Malsam-Rysdon said is a “good option” for South Dakotans. These tests are PCR-based, the “gold standard” for reliable and valid results. Once the contract is settled, individuals can order a test online, receive it through the mail, collect their specimen at home, and mail it back to the lab.
As of Wednesday’s news briefing, the state saw 558 new confirmed cases, 24 new probable cases, 46 new hospitalizations, three new deaths, and 337 new recoveries. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 34,031 and total probable cases to 1,013. Of those, 8,688 are active infections and 26,023 are recovered. Currently, South Dakota has 332 people hospitalized due to the virus and 333 people have died.
In Hughes County, deaths have stayed at five people, but there are currently 136 active infections. In Stanley County, there are 20 active infections and no deaths. Both counties have substantial community spread.
