Trump administration officials on Monday released new guidelines for the battle against COVID-19.
In general, stay home as much as is practical.
Work or study from home whenever possible.
Avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.
Avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants and food courts. Instead, use drive-thru, pickup or delivery options.
Avoid discretionary travel, such as shopping trips and social visits.
Do not visit nursing homes or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.
Wash your hands frequently and vigorously.
Do not touch your face, particularly the eye area.
Sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow.
Disinfect frequently used areas as much as possible.
If you work in a critical infrastructure industry, such as health care, pharmaceuticals or food supply, you have a special responsibility to maintain a normal work schedule.
“I ask all Americans to band together and support your neighbors by not hoarding unnecessary amounts of food and essentials. TOGETHER we will stay STRONG and overcome this challenge,” said President Donald Trump, via Twitter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.