Trump administration officials on Monday released new guidelines for the battle against COVID-19.

In general, stay home as much as is practical.

Work or study from home whenever possible.

Avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.

Avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants and food courts. Instead, use drive-thru, pickup or delivery options.

Avoid discretionary travel, such as shopping trips and social visits.

Do not visit nursing homes or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.

Wash your hands frequently and vigorously.

Do not touch your face, particularly the eye area.

Sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow.

Disinfect frequently used areas as much as possible.

If you work in a critical infrastructure industry, such as health care, pharmaceuticals or food supply, you have a special responsibility to maintain a normal work schedule.

“I ask all Americans to band together and support your neighbors by not hoarding unnecessary amounts of food and essentials. TOGETHER we will stay STRONG and overcome this challenge,” said President Donald Trump, via Twitter.

