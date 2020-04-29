South Dakota’s COVID-19 infection rate is not expected to peak until mid-June, but officials believe the outdoor environment will be safe enough for a major celebration at Mount Rushmore just a few weeks later.
More than a decade ago, federal officials canceled the traditional Independence Day fireworks celebration at Mount Rushmore due to concerns about forest fires and pine beetle infestations. This week, however, National Park Service officials cleared the return of fireworks at the site for this year.
“President (Donald) Trump and I believe that our nation’s founding should be celebrated with the same Pomp and Parade that John Adams described in 1776, and having a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore once again will be an incredible spectacle for the American people to enjoy,” U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt stated about the decision.
Officials said an environmental assessment performed earlier this year found there would likely be no significant impact from the fireworks.
Planners said the event remains subject to appropriate weather, security, wildland fire conditions, and in accordance with Trump’s Opening Up America Again guidelines.
“I am grateful to everyone involved in the process to reinstitute the tradition of a magnificent fireworks display at Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day,” Interior Assistant Secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks Rob Wallace said. “We are eager to move forward in partnership with the state of South Dakota to provide a memorable patriotic experience this summer.”
Just Tuesday, Gov. Kristi Noem unveiled her “Back to Normal” plan for South Dakota. She thanked Trump for working to honor the past presidents whose faces are famously carved into the mountainside:
- President George Washington (1789-1797)
- President Thomas Jefferson (1801-1809)
- President Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt (1901-1909)
- President Abraham Lincoln (1861-1865)
“There is no better place to celebrate America’s birthday than Mount Rushmore,” Noem said. “The majestic figures of Washington, Jefferson, Roosevelt, and Lincoln provide a terrific backdrop for the fireworks, and we appreciate all the work President Trump and his team at the Department of the Interior have done to make this celebration possible again for the country.”
Prior to the event, the NPS will work with partner agencies, including the state of South Dakota, local communities, the South Dakota Highway Patrol, and the fireworks contractor and staff, to develop a plan to address event traffic control, visitor management, and emergency response; a plan for event staging and demobilization activities; a wildland fire response plan; and a Unified Command incident management team and a Go/No-Go checklist.
