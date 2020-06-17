Fort Pierre City Council members conducted their meeting Zoom-optional on Monday, June 15, at their regularly scheduled time.
Mayor Gloria Hanson, and the Capital Journal, both attended by Zoom.
On Hanson’s report was the upcoming July 4 celebration. The plan, thus far, fairly normal, she said.
There will be some changes, such as registration for the walk-run Four on the Fourth race only being conducted online, she said.
The race will begin at 8 a.m. and the parade at 10 a.m., as usual, she said.
Hanson tried to include COVID-19 mitigation by not allowing people in the parade to distribute candy and other goodies, as has been done in the past.
“I have been overruled,” Hanson said.
She was outvoted and the parade committee “convinced” her it would be fine, unless there was a major outbreak in between now and July 4, she said.
Across the Missouri River in Pierre, the South Dakota Department of Health reported new cases of COVID-19 for a second consecutive day, including three new cases in the past four days.
Don Sandle will be the honorary parade marshal, the council announced.
Fireworks will take place after Saturday’s final performance at the Stanly County Fairgrounds.
Director of Public Works Rick Hahn reported the water levels in the surrounding area rivers and bodies of water were all at normal levels.
Progress on the paddleboat is, there is some, and they are finalizing paperwork to get her back on the water where it belongs, officials said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.