In the movie Real Genius, Val Kilmer’s character attempts to help another character in a frustrating moment with the advice to first take a step back. No, it’s a step forward. A step back. “Now we are cha-cha-ing,” Kilmer’s character said.
That is the duality of the news, as South Dakota and the rest of the nation seem to cha-cha into an ever-developing condition caused by SARS-nCoV-2: COVID-19. The trend often seems to be two steps forward, one step back.
In a new development of disseminating daily updates regarding COVID-19 in South Dakota, Department of Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon, along with State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton from the State Public Health Laboratory in Pierre, now plan to conduct daily briefings every weekday.
Department of Health spokesman Derrick Haskins opened the first of the new briefings Monday morning.
“First, we will doing a briefing every weekday to give you an opportunity to just ask questions you might have about the daily case count updates that we are making currently around 11:30 (a.m.) each morning,” Haskins said.
One step forward.
“As of noon (Monday), we are reporting 11 new COVID-19 cases,” Clayton said. “I’ll go ahead and give you the rundown of counties.”
There was an additional case in each of Brown, Butte, Clay, Codington, Marshall, Pennington, two in Lawrence and three in Minnehaha Counties, Clayton said. In the new cases, there are seven males and four females.
The breakdown of age groups for the new cases were one in the 0-19 age group, one in 20-29, four in 30-39, two in 50-59 age group, and one in 60-69 age groups, he said.
“We are also updating the website to denote the move from no community spread to minimal-moderate community spread for Clark, Turner and Yankton Counties,” Clayton said.
“So in total, we have 101 confirmed cases as of today,” Clayton said. “That does include one death, as has been previously reported, and we have 34 recovered individuals. We also are updating that we have 3,478 negative tests. And that includes testing done at both our State Public Health Laboratory as well as Sanford and Avera Laboratories, and outside reference laboratories.”
One step back.
“Of the new 11 positive cases, I don’t believe that any of them have been hospitalized,” Clayton said. “All of the individuals are isolated at home.”
“We continue to have the original and first, and only, positive case in the corrections system; that is a patient at the South Dakota Women’s Prison,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
Malsam-Rysdon reiterated Gov. Kristi Noem’s statement from March 27 with the information regarding when the projected peaks of the coronavirus pandemic for South Dakota. Through science, facts and numbers, Noem and members of her team projected the peak may not hit until the end May or early June.
The case inside Monument Health is still under investigation and all potential people in the infection tree are being pursued, Clayton said.
“Individuals who are exposed to COVID-19 cases are not recommended for testing, unless those individuals themselves develop symptoms,” Clayton said. “Just because a person may have been exposed does not mean they will go on to develop illness.”
Officials asked residents if they are showing symptoms to not go directly to their health care providers. Call first. Call immediately if you develop symptoms, the releases said. Avoid contact with other people.
“We reported last week that we were able to secure needed supplies to ensure the public health lab could continue to test for high-priority population,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “We are confident that our current supply will allow us to continue with that group. In addition, commercial lab capacity has come online and we anticipate that that will continue to meet the needs of the residents of South Dakota.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.