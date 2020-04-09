During Tuesday evening’s meeting, the City Commission passed an emergency COVID-19 ordinance to help defend our community against the pandemic.
If your world is anything like mine, you’re spending a large majority of your time consuming COVID information. Daily, staff and I are on conference calls with state government leaders, the White House, mayors from other South Dakota communities, health care providers, or other community leaders and businesses to understand new information and develop the best plan for Pierre.
We consistently hear that the most effective way to protect our community members from the virus is to social distance. That means maintaining a 6-foot buffer between people, not gathering in groups, staying home if you don’t feel well, and avoiding unnecessary trips.
This week, the commission agreed that the city needed an enforcement mechanism to help ensure our community members and business community are following the social distancing recommendations outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the South Dakota Department of Health.
With that in mind, the commission passed Ordinance No. 1813. The ordinance makes it a Class 2 Misdemeanor to publicly gather in groups of 10 or more people unless a 6-foot buffer between people can be maintained. The new ordinance is effective now through the end of May.
The language of the ordinance follows Gov. Kristi Noem’s Executive Order 2020-12, which specifically states that establishments like restaurants, casinos, coffee shops, health clubs, athletic facilities, and entertainment venues shall suspend or modify business practices as recommended by CDC guidance that involve 10 or more people to be in an enclosed space where physical separation of at least 6 feet is not possible.
I will tell you, I am very encouraged by our local businesses. Most have been voluntarily complying with the social distancing guidance for weeks. This ordinance changes nothing for them. What the ordinance does do is give the city the authority to enforce Governor Noem’s executive order when facilities aren’t following the state’s social distancing directive.
I sincerely hope this enforcement tool is one we never have to exercise.
Please take your social and personal responsibility seriously: Social distance, wash your hands, avoid touching your face, remind your friends and family to follow the rules too.
As circumstances change, our plan will undoubtedly change, too. But for now, I am confident our community is doing the right thing – we’re defending against the virus by keeping our distance.
