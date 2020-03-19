With their schools closed amid the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 infection, needy children in both the Stanley County and Pierre School Districts are still able to access meals. This took place again on Thursday.
Gov. Kristi Noem has already announced that public schools in South Dakota will be closed until at least the final week of March.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.