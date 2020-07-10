COVID-19, By The Numbers

 

2

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 2 p.m. Friday.

 

14

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 2 p.m. Friday.

 

1

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County, according to the state Department of Health as of 2 p.m. Friday.

 

3,106,931

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 2 p.m. Friday.

 

132,855

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 2 p.m. Friday.

 

7,401

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 2 p.m. Friday. 3,820 of these are men, while 3,581 are women.

 

886

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 2 p.m. Friday.

 

107

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

 

65

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

