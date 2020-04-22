Three hotels, a bar and a lumber company in Pierre and Fort Pierre will share a total of $325,000 in small business loans from Gov. Kristi Noem’s COVID-19 relief fund.
In total, Noem and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) announced the first 94 loan recipients on Tuesday. The loans are designed to help small and nonprofit firms stay afloat amid major business declines related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“My Small Business Relief Fund has already approved just shy of 100 loans, equaling more than $5 million, to help South Dakota communities from Keystone to Sioux Falls stay on their feet during this unprecedented pandemic,” Noem stated via news release.
“This crisis is historic in the worst way. So many small businesses are hurting, but my team at GOED is working to help,” she added.
According to information provided by Noem, which the Capital Journal then combined with data accessible from Secretary of State Steve Barnett’s website, the five awards in Pierre and Fort Pierre are as follows:
Bob’s Lounge Inc.
114 W. Dakota Ave., Pierre
$25,000
Baumann Lumber Inc.
1223 SaleBarn Road, Fort Pierre
$75,000
Nilkanth Inc.
713 W. Sioux Ave., Pierre
(Baymont By Wyndham)
$75,000
Pramukhraj Pierre LLC
410 W. Sioux Ave., Pierre
(Quality Inn)
$75,000
Yogi Cleaners Inc.
320 W. Sioux Ave., Pierre
(Super 8)
$75,000
According to Noem, loan recipients must meet all these conditions:
- Be a small for-profit or nonprofit business with fewer than 250 employees;
- Have a physical presence in South Dakota;
- Have been established prior to March;
- Have a statement from a South Dakota bank or certified public accountant that his or her business has sustained damage from COVID-19;
- Have a personal credit score of at least 650; and
- Demonstrate a 1:1 debt coverage ratio, with the new debt factored under normal circumstances.
To learn more about the fund, visit sdgoed.com/covid-19/.
Other loan approvals throughout the state are as follows:
- 5th and 5th; Brookings; $25,000
- Abenov LLC; Vermillion; $75,000
- About You Physical Therapy; Rapid City; $75,000
- AJ’s Wicked Salon & Spa LLC; Rapid City; $30,000
- Auto Doctor Inc.; Spearfish; $75,000
- Auto Dynamics Inc.; Sioux Falls; $75,000
- Beachair Enterprises LLC; Ipswich; $25,000
- BKB Corp.; Sioux Falls; $75,000
- Blue Cherry LLC; Sioux Falls; $75,000
- Broken Arrow Horse Camp; Custer; $15,000
- Builders Solutions LLC; Miller; $20,000
- Catching Fireflies Boutique; Aberdeen; $50,000
- Chehar LLC; Hot Springs; $40,000
- Clay Dunes LLC; Yankton; $75,000
- Climate Control Inc.; Aberdeen; $75,000
- CTS Inc.; North Sioux City; $75,000
- Dakota Inn LLC; Huron; $75,000
- Dakota Management Group; Keystone; $50,000
- Dauby’s Midwest Sports Inc.; Sioux Falls; $30,000
- David St. John LLC; Brookings; $10,000
- Dells Electric Inc.; Dell Rapids; $75,000
- DH Ventures Inc.; Brandon; $35,000
- ESCO Manufacturing; Watertown; $75,000
- Glen’s Auto Sales; Watertown; $30,000
- Groven Enterprises; Keystone; $25,000
- Hardy Construction Inc.; Sioux Falls; $75,000
- Harihar Inc; Sioux Falls; $75,000
- Hay Camp Brewing Co.; Rapid City; $15,000
- Heart of Dakota Publishing Inc.; Dell Rapids; $75,000
- Hidden Hill Lodge LLC; Roslyn; $75,000
- HIP Salon & Spa; Aberdeen; $15,000
- Huron Super 8; Huron; $75,000
- Independent Cycle Inc.; Sturgis; $75,000
- Jabreshwar SD LLC; North Sioux City; $45,000
- Jabreshwar SF LLC; Sioux Falls; $75,000
- Jackson Winery & Vineyards LLC; Sturgis; $50,000
- Jael Inc.; Brookings; $20,000
- Jake’s Garage Inc.; Sturgis; $75,000
- JK Marketing Inc.; Sioux Falls; $20,000
- Kepp’s Foods; Scotland; $20,000
- Key City Enterprises; Sturgis; $75,000
- KJL Inc.; Rapid City; $50,000
- Kromme’s Inc.; Sioux Falls; $10,000
- KSP Enterprises; Brookings; $15,000
- Lewis & Clark Lodging; Yankton; $75,000
- Maximum Promotions; Sioux Falls; $75,000
- McNally’s Irish Pub; Sioux Falls; $75,000
- Michael Kruthoff; Redfield; $15,000
- Midwest Ag Services; Lake Norden; $75,000
- Midwest Fidelity Partners; Sioux Falls; $75,000
- Misty’s Cuts & Curls; Custer; $15,000
- Molly’s Manor; Platte; $10,00
- MS Mail LLC; Deadwood; $20,000
- Nanbai; Hot Springs; $40,000
- Naturebound Floral & Greenhouse; Miller; $50,000
- Nedved Media Inc.; Mitchell; $75,000
- Outrageous Adventures; Mobridge; $25,000
- Paulson Dental; Sioux Falls; $75,000
- Pizza Ranch; Aberdeen; $40,000
- Polly Shoe Store; Miller; $25,000
- Pramukhraj Huron; Huron; $75,000
- Professional Hearing Services; Watertown; $75,000
- Rapid City Hospitality; Rapid City; $75,000
- Reiners Enterprises; Sioux Falls; $75,000
- Revive Day Spa; Aberdeen; $75,000
- Revs Blue Juice; Huron; $35,000
- SB Hartford LLC; Sioux Falls; $75,000
- Shaw Fire and Safety; Spearfish; $25,000
- Shenanigans; Sioux Falls; $75,000
- Shree Nathji Inc.; Brookings; $75,000
- Shruti Barot/Dan and Dev; Redfield; $75,000
- SK Hartford LLC; Sioux Falls; $75,000
- Skyline Recreation; Aberdeen; $45,000
- Smoking Gun; Rapid City; $75,000
- TGW Enterprises; Sioux Falls; $40,000
- The Barn Inc.; Sioux Falls; $75,000
- The Gym Inc.; Watertown; $25,000
- The Treasury LLC; Sioux Falls; $35,000
- Town Hall Inn; Lead; $30,000
- Tumble 4 U LLC; Sioux Falls; $45,000
- V LLC; Vermillion; $24,000
- Void Auctioneers and Realty; Britton; $75,000
- WABR Inc.; Sturgis; $75,000
- Wheelchair Express; Sioux Falls; $75,000
- Whispering Pines; Hill City; $35,000
- Yogi Holdings; Sioux Falls; $75,000
- You’ve Been Framed LLC; Sioux Falls; $75,000
- Zymurcracy Beer Co.; Rapid City; $75,000
