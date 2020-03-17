When someone asks you to do something while saying "please" and being polite, because they were polite, do you dismiss them and what they asked of you? Some believe members of the public are ignoring the request of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the South Dakota Department of Health to stay home.
There are not enough hospital beds in South Dakota or the United States to simultaneously serve the number of COVID-19 patients officials fear may need treatment.
However, you can help just by staying home.
Gov. Kristi Noem has asked folks to stay home as much as possible. Schools and libraries throughout the sate are closed, while in other areas of the country, restaurants are only open for takeout or delivery. The CDC, World Health Organization, and President Donald Trump all have now asked people to observe what is called social distancing.
The coronavirus, as it is being called, or COVID-19, stemming from its original designation, 2019-nCoV, is in the coronavirus family. The letter “n” in the designations stands for novel. Novel means new.
New means the world does not have antibodies yet to combat the microbial intruders.
From Avera Medical Group in Sioux Falls, Vice President of Clinical Quality Dr. Dave Basel discussed the matter.
“COVID-19 as virus, because it is a new virus, why people are so worried about it, and why we are watching it closely being a novel, or a new virus, our immune systems are going to take longer than they would to many viruses to mount a response,” Basel said. “That’s one of the reasons why it spreads so quickly in many countries and states, and why we are watching it closely ourselves.”
It is why playing a part by observing social distances and attentive hygiene is important.
“The viruses change a little bit, but we’ve seen other influenza kind of close to it to mount a response,” Basel said. “This is a major shift in the coronavirus family and we haven’t seen anything close to it before.”
The game is no longer an “if,” but a “when.”
“Because of that, we know once it gets into the community, it will spread,” Basel said. “What we are trying to do is what we are calling flattening the curve.”
The infections versus time is measured in a shape referred to as a bell curve. If everyone gets sick along the trajectory the nation is headed, like France and England, the U.S. are all 10 days behind Italy, all along the same exponential trajectory.
It can be slowed.
“Instead of all the cases coming in a great big bunch all at once, we are trying to spread that out over time and slow the rate of it coming in so that it’s a more gradual number of cases,” Basel said. “That’s the state we are in, is trying to flatten the curve so that everybody doesn’t get sick at once.”
This is where all the social distancing comes into play, he said.
“We are certainly staying calm,” Basel said. “We are not panicking either, but we are being prepared. From our standpoint, we are taking this virus very seriously and we definitely believe in the measures that the governor has taken, and other institutions have taken to promote social distancing. That’s the key to slowing that spread and flattening the curve.”
In Italy, a video was made and put on YouTube with people in their homes speaking to themselves from 10 days ago. The consensus was they should have listened to the advice and stayed home.
“Our sincere hope is that we look back in a few weeks here, and go ‘boy, this wasn’t nearly as bad as we thought maybe it was going to be,’” Basel said. “That means the efforts, the extraordinary efforts that we are taking now were successful.”
If everyone does their part, Basel will be correct.
“If we are successful, then this will be a lot slower than we feared,” Basel said.
They are prepared to deal with the situation if it gets worse, because Basel believes in the professional folks in the medical community.
“This is a drill that we have gone through before,” Basel said. “We’ve had, going back to at least the 2006, 2008 timeframe, when we were first time started thinking seriously about pandemic flu, you know we’ve ran this drill multiple times, whether that’s pandemic flu, you know the H1N1, there was H3N2 flu, bird flu, SARS, Ebola virus, so every time one of these potential threats has come along we kind of refined our processes so that we have the capacity. That’s part of good emergency preparedness the same way we prepare for tornadoes or other natural threats and stuff. We are constantly revising those. We have contingency plans in place for wide range of things, including this.”
This is not a drill and officials are taking this more seriously than any of the other circumstances they have had before, but they are prepared for it, Basel said.
“We haven’t seen a virus like this different before, Basel said. “In that we have seen this in other countries, if it's allowed to increase to quickly, the number of cases overwhelms you. So, by doing the social distancing and all of these measures that we have taken early, we will reduce that huge spike in cases.”
Without all the measures being taken, many more people could have been infected all at the same time and it would have overwhelmed health care services, Basel said.
“Remember, 80% of these cases are relatively mild,” Basel said. “So they can be managed at home. But, if you feel relatively well and you are going out in the community, you are spreading that to a bunch of other people.”
It’s not the people with moderate conditions with whom the concern lies. They may be toughing it out, but they could be spreading it too.
“The difference between this and influenza, some of the influenza viruses can hit children pretty hard, and other groups pretty hard,” Basel said. “This one, children seem to be relatively protected. It’s the elderly, especially the elderly those greater than 65 with chronic medical conditions, chronic heart and lung conditions are the ones that are really at risk. The more healthy populations that have mild symptoms are the ones that spread it to everybody else. By keeping everyone at home, we are preventing that spread.”
“The other piece of this is the mortality rate is definitely higher than even influenza,” Basel said. “It is something we are taking very seriously.”
The regular flu has a mortality rate around .02%. This coronavirus has above a 2% rate so far, 10 times greater than the regular flu, but they aren’t done counting yet.
“I’m not for sure that we know for sure what the actual mortality rate is going to be, but it’s pretty clearly higher than others like influenza,” Basel said.
Still by far the most effective means one can do to prevent the spread is correct washing of hands, he said. It is spread via respiratory droplets. They can in turn get on hands, counters, chairs, doorknobs and spread. Hand washing can slow the spread.
If symptoms do rise there are steps to take. This may not include a trip to the emergency room, however.
“If people have the symptoms, which is running a fever, they have a cough and then experiencing shortness of breath, the main message is not to go in, physically go to the clinic or the emergency department,” Avera Health Public Relations manager Michelle Pellman said. “Specifically for Pierre, they scan just call their provider number. They can call the clinic first. If you know who your family doctor is, call your family doctor and say, ‘I think I am experiencing some symptoms that might be associated with COVID-19.’ They will give you directions on where to go.”
Based on the answers to the screeners, if there is reason to suspect a test is needed, they will give directions on where to go, Pellman said.
“They don’t want sick people or symptomatic people, people with symptoms to go inside,” Pellman said.
The South Dakota COVID-19 Hotline number is 1-800-997-2880.
People who have Avera Health as their provider may call 1-877-AT-AVERA (1-877-282-8372).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.