Gas Prices Falling
As global oil prices plummet amid the COVID-19 crisis, motorists can expect to pay less at the pump. On Thursday, the Sinclair station on North Euclid Avenue in Pierre sells regular gasoline at $1.99 per gallon. 

 Photo by CASEY JUNKINS

